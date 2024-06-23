Cwm LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

