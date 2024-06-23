First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $46.14. 29,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 83,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 316.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 101,820 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $358,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

