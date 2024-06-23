WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98. 19,762 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFHY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

