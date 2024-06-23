NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chemed by 27.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,784 shares of company stock worth $4,523,353. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $542.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.17. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

