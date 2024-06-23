Mather Group LLC. Buys New Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

