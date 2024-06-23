WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.27. Approximately 298,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 290,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,810.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.