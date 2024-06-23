Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $55,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FMC were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

