Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $355.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.05 and a 200 day moving average of $354.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.