Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $87,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

