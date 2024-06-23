Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,150,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,846,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

