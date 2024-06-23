Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 391 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

IT stock opened at $452.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.30. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

