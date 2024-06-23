Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 245.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 56,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,961,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR opened at $87.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.