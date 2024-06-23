Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 26,702 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,362,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495,864 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,614,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tellurian by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,452,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,124,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,206,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

