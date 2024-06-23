Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 561 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

