Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 105.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $23.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.68, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

