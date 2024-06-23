Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires New Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Shares of EG opened at $377.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.20. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

