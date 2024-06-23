Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

