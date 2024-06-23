Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 126 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 58.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 99.8% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,950 shares of company stock worth $78,433,340 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $337.36 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $345.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.24. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

