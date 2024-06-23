Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 149,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $58.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

