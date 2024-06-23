Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 303,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 275,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$224.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.