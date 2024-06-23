Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 44,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 109,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

PPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

