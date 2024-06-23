Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.21. 723,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,130,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.