Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Down 0.5%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.38. 4,937 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

