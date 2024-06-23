Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.90). 8,155,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,958,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.91).
Vivo Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Vivo Energy
Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.
