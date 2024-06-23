KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 0.9%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 18,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 33,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares during the period.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

