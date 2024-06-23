Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Trading Down 19.2%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 19.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 44,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 51,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Pacton Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Pacton Gold
Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.
