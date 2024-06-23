Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.85 and last traded at $90.85. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.
Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.
