Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,081.79 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,019.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,030.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

