Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

