Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.93. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

