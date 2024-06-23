Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 410 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CDW by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in CDW by 58.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $235.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a one year low of $170.96 and a one year high of $263.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.35.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

