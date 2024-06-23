Jean-François Boursier Buys 1,000 Shares of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) Stock

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-François Boursier purchased 1,000 shares of ADF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,490.00.

Shares of DRX stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$277.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.87. ADF Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. ADF Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.10 million. Research analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

