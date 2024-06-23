Lance Jenkins Acquires 3,480 Shares of Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider Lance Jenkins bought 3,480 shares of Whitefield Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.11 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of A$17,782.80 ($11,776.69).

Whitefield Industrials Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Whitefield Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Whitefield Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

