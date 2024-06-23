Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 49.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 84,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.