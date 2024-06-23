Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 3.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 57,874,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 19,939,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,602.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,222 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.