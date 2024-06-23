Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 137 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $392.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.03. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

