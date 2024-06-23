Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

