Mather Group LLC. Invests $73,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,626.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,599.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,439.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

