Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $112.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

