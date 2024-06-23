Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 735 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $89.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.31.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

