Mather Group LLC. Buys Shares of 6,154 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

F opened at $11.84 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

