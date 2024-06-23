Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $105.87 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

