Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HDV opened at $108.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

