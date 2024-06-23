69 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,869,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,703,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,436.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,293.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,250.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $764.49 and a 12-month high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

