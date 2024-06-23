DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 153.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191,663 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 800,351 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $8.15 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

