1,588 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after acquiring an additional 633,028 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

About Las Vegas Sands



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

