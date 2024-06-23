Mather Group LLC. Takes $79,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $44.85 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.