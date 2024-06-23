Cwm LLC Buys 2,856 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 365.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 35,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $91.51 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

