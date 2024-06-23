Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,952 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 343,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Granby Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,405,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 223,392 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $8.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

