Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $309,000 in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in agilon health by 1,439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in agilon health by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

agilon health Trading Up 2.7 %

AGL opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.59. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

